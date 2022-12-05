Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently seems to have realised that the widespread fanbase of Afrobeat icon Wizkid is not that everybody can throw shades at

The movie star who had slammed the singer Wizkid over his recent comment about rap and hip-hop has now come back to bend her ego and pleads for forgiveness

Uche Ogbodo, in a post shared on her Insta-story, apologised to Big Wiz and his fanbase, the FC, for dragging them in a previous post about the singer's comment noting that nobody is perfect

Top Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is the latest Nigerian celebrity who seems to have realised that Afrobeat Icon Wizkid and his fans aren't the types of people you can toy with or go after for clout chasing.

The screen diva, who recently got a dose of Wizkid FC's vawulence. She was brutally dragged for trolling Wizkid over a previous statement he made during an interview.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo apologises to Wizkid and his fan club for dragging the singer. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@ucheogbodo

Machala slammed Hip-hop and rap music, noting that the genre is boring, dead and has lost its pull on people.

Uche Ogbodo, in response to this comment, dissed Wizkid, saying the singer is usually too full of himself and has an oversized Ego.

She also compared Wizzy to Davido, noting that the DMW boss would never make such a statement as the one the MLLE crooner made.

"Nobody is perfect, please forgive me," Uche Ogbodo apologises for dragging Wizkid

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo, in a recent comment, apologised to Wizkid and his fan club while noting that she didn't know that her supporters were so fickle.

She further disclosed that she was shocked with how her fans left her hanging once she chose to tackle the Big Wiz.

See Uche Ogbodo's apology post to Wizkid and his FC below:

See how netizens reacted to Uche Ogbodo's apology after she came for Wizkid

@jehmilah_:

"She keeps making it worse."

@hollar_plenty.1:

"Wizkid FC na your mate."

@daniel_dewayne001:

"FC I fear who no fear una, everybody just dey apologize."

@king_joe_mikey:

"FC with doings."

@theleedia_:

"Don’t cry don’t cry."

@4labewonder:

"Make she go ask from Tunde Ednut wetin hin eyes see."

@ivy_hivee:

"Na u go disgrace urself."

@official_tomilola:

"Shebi una wan trend."

