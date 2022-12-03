Regina Daniels has made it a point of duty to let people know that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko is an amazing man

According to the actress, even though she is his wife, she admires his person and sense of humour

The beautiful photos that accompanied the lovely post got fans and colleagues of the actress gushing over her and her man

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is happily married to her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko and she doesn't shy away from letting the world see it.

The mum of two took to her Instagram page with several photos of her in matching fits with her husband, all loved-up.

She accompanied the photos with a lovely write up about how amazing her husband is, and how she is in awe of him despite being his wife.

The actress also thanked the father of her two sons for being amazing and making her feel like a princess always.

"I just want to let you know how awesome you are. Despite being your wife, I admire you, your ways, and your sense of humor. Thank you for being very amazing and always making me feel like a princess ❤️ @princenednwoko."

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over Regina Daniels and her hubby

abuja_shoe_shop:

"Ojukwu and Bianca of our time"

ucheelendu:

"Power couple❤️"

bensonokonkwo:

"I see you gina"

bettie_tusuubira:

"I love this couple ❤️"

standard_gems_international:

"Sweet....sooo sweet!!"

mcelvisjcfrn:

"Delta men Dey funny normally "

Regina Daniels’ husband rewards her with N10 million as she supports his political ambition

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, showcased the perks of being married to her rich politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina had been known to campaign for her man as he vies for the senatorial seat in Delta North and it appears he has rewarded her for it.

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star revealed that Ned had sent her N10 million and she went ahead to share a screenshot of the credit alert.

Not stopping there, Regina explained that she got the sweet gesture from her man while she was going from ward to ward campaigning for him.

