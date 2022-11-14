Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has shared prophecies about some popular celebrities for the month of November

Cynthia Morgan, who said she has been holding back the information, called for prayers for the likes of Funke Akindele, Wizkid, among others

The singer’s prophecy has been received with mixed reactions from netizens, as some couldn’t help but laugh over it

Popular singer Cynthia Morgan is currently trending on social media after she shared prophecies about prominent figures, including Wizkid and Funke Akindele.

In the post, which she tagged “November Prophecies”, Cynthia Morgan revealed she had been holding the information back since November 1, adding that she doesn’t know many of them personally.

Cynthia Morgans says she has been holding back the information. Credit: @iam_blaize_iq @wizkidayo @funkeakindele

Source: Instagram

Cynthia Morgan shares prophecy

In her prophesy about Funke Akindele, Cynthia Morgan called on fans to pray against bankruptcy on behalf of the Nollywood actress.

Cynthia Morgan also called for prayers for Wizkid’s mental health, as she called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos state governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to pick a side ahead of the election or step down.

Finally, she said Jamaican music star, Popcaan needs to pray against sudden death.

See her post below:

Reactions trail Cynthia Morgan’s prophecies

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hayuurr:

"Nobody wey God no fit use but some people dun dey use Indian hemp dey boost am. Someone should check on this lady please."

callmedamy:

"When Cynthia turn prophetess …this babe should rest abeg."

okm_herbal:

"Just what If God revealed this to her? There is no harm in heeding to the prophecy.my thoughts sha."

xom_mie:

"She’s seeing revelations for everyone but herself."

mornaiq_skinglo:

"I no dey put mouth for prophecy matter cause I no know if God said it or not, but make those who get the sub catch am and do the needful."

michelledera:

"Lol...rest abeg."

myselfdefense_ng:

"Angel Michael is coming Holy!!! No prophecy for portable?"

