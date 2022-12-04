Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, made the news after she took to social media to announce a great university sponsorship opportunity for a promising student

The music star asked fans with good grades but could not afford university education to reach out to her

A number of netizens applauded the singer’s efforts as they took to her page to praise her while others dropped their school details

Top Nigerian singer, Teni, is in the news over her generous plan to sponsor a fan’s university education.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the music star announced that she was going to sponsor the university education of a student who could not afford it.

She reached out to her numerous followers to make it known if they knew anyone who had finished their secondary school education with good grades but could not afford the university fees.

She wrote:

“If you know anyone who just finished secondary school , with really good grades but can’t afford university, illd love to help. Link me to them please”.

Nigerians praise Teni for want to sponsor student’s university education

Teni’s post soon made the rounds on social media and it drew a series of reactions. A number of students showed their interest while others praised the singer for her efforts.

shopveba:

"Love to see it Well done Teni."

lucas_ugoh:

"God bless you Teni"

kiitfoundation:

"Make a difference today, encourage charity for a coexisting environment."

brown_sugher:

"Who nur get good grades nkor"

_therealsamira_:

"Her fathers blood runs in her vain "

beautiful__cally:

"Awwwww God bless you teni."

itua_1527:

"God bless teni and God bless everyone happy one linking people the people that really need it "

