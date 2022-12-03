A beautiful Nigerian lady got so excited to see her lover again at the airport after a long time of separation

In a heartwarming clip shared via TikTok, the excited lady jumped on her boyfriend and refused to get down

Netizens have gushed over the adorable clip with some making funny statements about what would happen at night

A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions online with the adorable way she welcomed her lover in Nigeria.

A video showed her rushing to hug and jump on her lover who stared at her all smiles at the airport.

Lady welcomes her lover at the airport Photo Credit: @daluleo/TikTok

Source: UGC

After a long time of hugging in the presence of everyone at the airport, the emotional lady still refused to let go of him.

The video was filmed by a family member who thought it wise to capture the sweet moment between the love birds.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@portable030139908 said:

"Today knacking go dey special."

@princessjayjen_official reacted:

"Is like she never collect since u left that's why she missed you this much."

@scientistassumzy stated:

"Na today single hood pain me pass."

@ifunanyaifunanya8 reacted:

"Love is a beautiful thing when you’re with the right person.God when."

@gechys03 noted:

"Am just waiting the day too my guy will come bk too. Thank God am not fat so he can carry me too. I can't wait oooooh."

@queencherrygold reacted:

"You go collect beta nack."

@preciousm129 asked:

"Hope you weren't cheating on him."

Watch the video below:

Man welcomes girlfriend home after NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady has shared the video of the romantic moment her man welcomed her home after she completed her mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC camp.

The man stormed the airport in style to wait for his woman and gave her a passionate hug the moment he sighted her. At home, the lady was ushered into a room lit with blue, eye-catching lights that put people in a romantic mood. The room was heavily decorated with balloons and sweet love flowers that put shivers down people's spines.

The sweet video has attracted the attention of social media users who are currently analysing it from the angle they see it. Some are left asking God when.

Source: Legit.ng