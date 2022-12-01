Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Jackie B is a year older today, December 1, and she has taken to social media to celebrate

The mum of one showed off her beautiful figure in a gorgeous dress as she struck different poses

Fans and colleagues of the reality star have joined her in celebrating her big day with heartwarming messages

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Jackie B, looked stunning and beautiful in photos taken to celebrate her birthday.

The mum of one turned a new age on December 1 and took to social media to celebrate.

Jackie B celebrates birthday with beautiful photos Photo credit: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Jackie revealed what the new year means for her.

Her short dress, designed with feathers at the base, showed off her curves and other feminine features.

"A year older, wiser, happier. She’s building, strengthening, glowing and forever grateful. ✨✨✨"

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Jackie B

whitemoney__:

"Happy birthday Landedddd...Live & Prosper❤️"

ericanlewedim:

"Happy birthday dear."

ms_jmk:

"My Sagittarius sisturrrr, happy birthday babygirl ❤️❤️"

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Happy birthday Twinnie. Wish you the very best. Love you plenty ❤️"

bomaakpore:

"Happy birthday to the queen , May almighty God grant you all your heart desires amen ❤️."

mrkayvee:

"Happy birthday Jackie baby .. wishing you many more years in good health and peace of mind… #sagittarius Season"

9thavenuecollections:

"Happy birthday darling ❤️ God bless and preserve you always "

qute_tosyn:

"The heat is too much "

folasade.odusanya:

"Happy birthday Ore mi❤️ Godsblessing.live it up !!"

lydiez_piquie:

"Happy birthday Jackie your loved dear may all your wish come true "

julia.a.archer:

"Happy birthday to you Jackie. Wishing Long life and prosperity ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng