Fast-rising Nigeria singer Berri Tiga recently stirred the ire of Davido fans as they reacted rudely to him for what he did at the Davido Fans Concert held in Lagos

Berri, who was recently engrossed in a copyright ownership issue with his former colleague Carter Efe over their song Machala

The singer went on stage at the Davido Fans Concert to perform 'Machala' a song that is a praise rendition of Davido's arch-rival within the music industry, and he got what he deserved

Young, fast-rising Nigerian singer Agada Blessed Obotu aka Berri Tiga, was one of the few artists called on-stage to perform at the Davido Fans Concert at Wonderland.

However, Berri at the show stirred the emotions of Davido fans as he did the one thing he should never have done: performing his viral song with Carter Efe' Machala'.

Wizkid's fans reacted to how Berri Tiga was treated when he sang his Machala song at the recent Davido fans concert in Lagos. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@berri_tiga

Tiga was death, an icy reaction from Davido's fans as he performed the Machala song; the shunning from the fans was so bad that Berri was forced to leave the stage after performing for barely up to a minute.

Machala is a praise rendition of one of Davido's biggest competitions, Wizkid, within the Nigerian music industry.

See how fans of Davido reacted to Berri Tiga's gaffe at Davido's concert online:

See what netizens are saying about how Davido's fans reacted to Berri Tiga's song at the Fans concert

@phynest_janegodfrey:

"But big wiz allowed his DJ to play OBO's music at his own show una no see anything bad there."

@long_nito:

"Una for still allow the guy now."

@nekky_nneka:

"You won’t blame him guys. Na him hit song be that."

@_rodnk_:

"Una don carry this thing go another level.. Shey no be for entertainment or am I missing something?"

@fr0m.the.scratch:

"Which song him go perform if e no perform machala??… why una call am? Which hit song him get apart from that ?? Obviously 30mb love Wizkid."

@godson590__:

"They suppose flog him."

@only_one_fancy:

But Davido's songs were played at Wizkid's last show in Madison Square Graden by DJ Tunez.

Source: Legit.ng