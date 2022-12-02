Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy left many of her fans talking after she finally showed off her man a few days after celebrating her 30th birthday

Video of Cuppy's Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor proposing to Cuppy in Abu Dhabi surfaced on social media on Saturday, November 19

A few days later, the billionaire daughter would boldly take to her social media timeline to show off the man behind her smile

Ryan Taylor made headlines in Nigeria after a video of him proposing to billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, at the Gumball award night in Abu Dhabi went viral on social media.

While Ryan and Cuppy didn't confirm or deny the video for days, the Nigerian billionaire daughter would, however, take to her social media timeline to share some sweet moments with her lover while revealing what she would love to do with him.

Like Cuppy, Ryan Taylor loves dogs.

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at the things to know about DJ Cuppy's lover Ryan Taylor.

1. Ryan is a boxer

There are numerous videos of Ryan Taylor engaging his opponents in the boxing ring. And this perhaps may have been one of the things that attracted him to Cuppy, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua.

See one of his pictures in the boxing ring below:

2. Ryan Taylor is a year younger than DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy was born on November 11 1992, and marked her 30th birthday in 2022. Ryan Taylor was born in 1993, which means he clocked 29 years old this year.

Ryan also has a tattoo of his birth year on his body, see a picture of it below:

3. Ryan Tayqlor is a big lover of cars and bikes

Like DJ Cuppy, who loves cars and is also involved in car racing, Ryan Taylor is also a big lover of cars as he owns some expensive collections. There are also videos of him performing stunts with bikes.

Ryan Taylor fueling his car

Ryan Taylor posing in front of a Rolls-Royce

A video of Ryan Taylor performing stunts with his bike

4. Ryan Taylor loves dogs

Like DJ Cuppy, who owns two Pomeranian dogs named Dúdú and FünFün, Ryan Taylor has more than two dogs.

5. Ryan Taylor is a big fan of Burna Boy

The boxer was present during Nigeria's music star Burna Boy's 02 arena show in London back in 2021.

Sharing some moments with Burna Boy at the backstage, Ryan referred to the singer as his big brother.

6. Ryan Taylor loves Nigeria

The boxer was in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2021 and expressed his love for the country he calls motherland.

Below is a tweet Ryan Taylor shared in 2021 about Nigeria

See a picture of him in Lagos

Nigerians storm the IG page of Cuppy's Oyinbo lover

Cuppy trended online over a video which showed the moment boxer Ryan Taylor proposed to her.

The video caught many Nigerians unaware as Cuppy, who marked her 30th birthday in November had never made a post about her man.

Many fans and followers reacted to an old video of Ryan Taylor performing a stunt in Lagos with a bicycle in 2021 as they referred to him as their in-law.

