DJ Cuppy and her fiancé Ryan Taylor are now open about their relationship to the joy of Nigerians

The boxer sparked reactions on social media after he shared a beautiful photo of them on his Instagram story channel

Cuppy lovingly held on to her man with a smile on her face while Taylor focused on taking the photo

DJ Cuppy and her fiancé, British boxer Ryan Taylor have started serving couple goals on social media.

The boxer recently took to his Instagram story channel to show off his beautiful woman.

DJ Cuppy's fiancé Ryan Taylor shows her off Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@ryan_taylor

Source: Instagram

In her usual pink signature appearance, Cuppy looked content and happy as she held on to her husband-to-be.

Taylor also held the singer with one hand as he focused on taking the photo.

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react to the cute photo

classy_catherine:

"Bless them mine go come "

_larneee:

"Cuppy on a mission."

itz_ninuola:

"This love go reach all of us i mean real one o"

ciciteewhy:

"God when"

janeotah:

"The pressure is getting wesser "

_____leendarh:

"Single life don pain me oo"

rhebekka_uti:

"Cute 2geda."

shogaid:

"It is season film, we will watch to the end."

Source: Legit.ng