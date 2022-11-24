Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy recently shared a new picture days after a video of her Oyinbo lover proposing to her went viral

The picture which Cuppy shared showed her and US rapper Eve friend all excited with smiles all over their faces in Muscat, Oman

However, some eagle eye fans were quick to spot the ring on her as they took to her comment section to congratulate her

Nigerian billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has given a hint that her engagement with her Oyinbo lover is true.

Cuppy, who made headlines a few days ago after a video showing the moment her Oyinbo lover proposed to her went viral, shared a new picture with US rapper Eve.

Cuppy shares picture from Oman. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

While the DJ and her lover are yet to make an official statement about their engagement on their social media timeline, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the ring on her hand in the picture she shared.

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Fans tease Cuppy over ring on her hand in new picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

appreciate_america_eweh:

"See those Rings❤️ and then that glowing laughter❤️ I love you Cuppy, I’m a big fan ."

emy_mel__:

"Your ring is beautiful ."

chinazorernest:

"You are gorgeous woman that every single man would love to have."

princessianathy:

"Na right hand them dey put ring abi na left?."

gelenawe52:

"Number one African bigger Dj copy my joy lover Celebrate ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

twtdailyoffender:

"Reply my dm na I’m trying to love you."

Fans flood Cuppy's Oyinbo lover Instagram page

DJ Cuppy trended on social media over a video which showed the moment a British Boxer, believed to be Ryan Taylor proposed to her.

The video caught many Nigerians unaware as Cuppy, who recently marked her 30th birthday, had never made a post about her man.

Many fans and followers stormed Ryan Taylor's Instagram page as they reacted to a video of him performing a stunt in Lagos, Nigeria, with a bicycle in 2021.

Some other fans gushed about Ryan while referring to him as their in-law.

Source: Legit.ng