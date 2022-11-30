More photos of Chioma Rowland have made it to social media from her recent sightings at the Osun state swearing-in ceremony

The pictures captured Chioma walking hand in hand with her lover Davido’s personal bodyguard

Social media users couldn’t help but spot her evident weight loss as they showered prayers and kind words on her

Singer Davido’s woman, Chioma Rowland, continues to receive an overwhelming show of love and support from netizens since her public appearance in Osun state over the weekend.

More photos from Chioma’s attendance of the Osun state swearing-in ceremony for Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, surfaced in the online community.

Chioma all smiles in new photos. Photo: @thetattleroom

Source: Instagram

The photos which captured the grieving mother in full glare showed her evident weight loss.

Chioma was also seen walking hand-in-hand with Davido's personal bodyguard, with one of the images showing her smiling.

Check them out below:

Social media users react

qambuy said:

"We cover her with the blood of Jesus. No weapon fashioned against her and Davido shall prosper IJN."

brbsextoysnigeria said:

"She’s lost so much weight ."

nimi_interiors said:

"God knows the number of times I've prayed for her and Davido . May God restore their joy and i pray they find strength."

jumsy60 said:

"Chioma...you will be restored, redecorated,replenished,refreshed and blessed beyond comprehension....Just be still and know that God is God.... ❤️."

nkem.frances said:

"Everyone around her is really looking out for her and David making sure they're smiling but I still pray they get divine healing cos it won't be easy."

delish_kitchenz said:

"May you be genuinely happy chiom and may your happiness be permanent in Jesus name ❤️."

pelumi878 said:

"Her smile will permanent in Jesus name."

Chioma and Davido spotted with wedding rings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma left people talking online following their first public appearance since they lost their son, Ifeanyi.

Both individuals were spotted rocking wedding rings on their fingers in photos and videos that made it to social media.

Many couldn't help but wonder if they tied the knot while they were away.

Source: Legit.ng