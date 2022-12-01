NURTW boss, Kokozaria, has taken to social media to announce the arrival of his third child with his first wife, Oyindamola

The new dad flooded his Instagram page with photos of his beautiful wife back when she was still heavily pregnant

Iyabo Ojo, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, and other top Yoruba movie stars flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Lagos boss of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kokozaria, has shared a piece of good news with his followers on social media.

The NURTW top executive announced the arrival of his third child with his first wife, Oyindamola, on Thursday, December 1.

Kokozaria welcomes 3rd child with 1st wife. Photo: @kokozaria

Source: Instagram

Without saying much, the new dad flooded his Instagram page with photos of his heavily pregnant wife, with emoticons expressing his appreciation to the almighty God.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

faithiawilliams said:

"Congratulations to my kudi owo ."

iyaboojofespris said:

"Congratulations ❤️."

olayinkasolomon01 said:

"Congratulations my woman, my queen olori Zargazar❤️."

adefisayomi1 said:

"Congratulations my pretty ajokeayinde mii olorun awo adasi fun wa Insha'Allah ."

rasheedatomolara1 said:

"Alhamdulillah Robbil Alameen congratulations to u both may Allah bless d new baby."

teminisuccess1 said:

"Congratulations Alhaji & AlhajaGod bless & keep our baby ."

ameenat_obirere said:

"ALHAMDULILLAH, congratulations to you both sir,olohun awo olohun adasi"

bisi_balogun said:

"Alhamdulilah The best news to wake up to see in New month wow two boys olorun awo won asi da won si, ati mo ibere won ani mo opin won, omo alalubarika, omo idunnu, arindunnu omo ni won ma je kale lagbara olorun."

