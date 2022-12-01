Content creator Kiekie recently took her fans and followers on a beautiful journey after sharing fun moments from her baby shower

The highlight of the video captured the moment Kiekie and her husband played the popular X and O game to reveal the gender of their baby

Top social media influencers, friends and family members were also spotted in the video as netizens congratulated the new mum

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular content creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie is still basking in the joy of recently becoming a first-time mother.

The skitmaker took fans and followers on her Instagram page on a trip down memory lane as she posted a video from her baby shower party.

Moments from Kiekie's baby shower. Photo: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Kiekie and her husband were joined by friends, family members and some of her industry colleagues for the beautiful occasion.

A portion of the video captured the moment husband and wife played the popular X and O game to reveal the gender of their baby.

When it was eventually discovered that they would be having a girl, guests at the baby shower let out screams of excitement.

Watch the lovely video below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

funmiofbalogun said:

"May God do it for waiting women❤️ congratulations sis."

taniaomotayo said:

"Omg, soooooo cute."

folakemimighty_ said:

"Congratulations Againa and again❤️❤️❤️❤️ God Bless our Nola."

thebabylounge said:

"Congratulations! May your Little Angel, Nola bring you joy always."

ephkay said:

"All the uncles and aunties in Lagos are too rambunctious!! We in Texas (as in, I), will take over and take it from here, Tenx!"

ojulewastudio said:

"So beautiful ..I the whining parte. se you Dey whine me ni ?? Team Girl do like this As many as are believing God for their own babies this year you will conceive."

Kiekie announces arrival of her new child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the comedian pleasantly surprised members of the online community after announcing the arrival of her child on Instagram.

Kiekie shared an announcement video on her page and many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of Kiekie's friends wrote:

"Welcome Nola!!!!!!!!!! Your presence has brought soooo much joy to our hearts!!! May you continue to be a source of joy all the days of your life! Amennnn!!!!"

Source: Legit.ng