Popular Hollywood actor Will Smith finally gathered the courage to talk about his now infamous Oscars slap

The award-winning star sat with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show to discuss his upcoming film, Emancipation and the Oscars scandal

He admitted that he acted out of bottled anger, and he regretted slapping Chris Rock across the face live on TV

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Will Smith is slowly returning to the limelight months after an incident that almost ended his career. The star made headlines after stepping onto the stage and slapping Chris Rock in the face after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Will Smith has finally opened up about the Oscars Slap during an interview with Trevor Noah. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

What followed later was a nightmare for Smith, who has apologised several times. Apart from being banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years, the actor has also faced massive backlash from peeps across the globe.

Speaking to Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Tuesday, the After Earth star described the moment as horrific. Will Smith also admitted that he was going through a lot at that moment and lost it. He said:

"But at the end of the day, I just lost it. I guess what I would say is that you just never know what somebody is going through. I was going through something that night. Not that justifies my behaviour at all."

Smith has also been begging fans to watch his upcoming movie, Emancipation. According to Geo.tv, the actor said netizens must not punish the people who worked on the project with him because of his mistakes. He said:

"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film. My hope is that my team isn't penalised at all for my actions."

Will Smith reacts to threats to boycott his movie over Oscars slap

Will Smith has weighed in on some of his fans who are threatening to boycott his upcoming movie, Emancipation, because of the scandal that happened at this year's Oscar Awards.

A recap for those who live under the rocks - Will smith made headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face after Chris had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fans said it is still too early for Will Smith to release any projects despite the fact that he apologized. According to Geo.TV, the After Earth star said he was having sleepless nights over the issue as other teammates may suffer the consequences of his actions.

Source: Briefly.co.za