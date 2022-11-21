Award-winning South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah has had the privilege of interviewing some of the most famous people in the world

Some of the stars who have graced Trevor's The Daily Show include Burna Boy, Davido, Zozibini Tunzi and Thuso Mbedu

The TV host had the streets buzzing when he sat down with former US president Barack Obama

Trevor Noah was the talk of the town following his historic interview with former United States of America president Barack Obama.

Fans have reacted to Trevor Noah's recent interview with former US president Barack Obama. Image: Getty Images.

The two spoke about issues affecting the world, politics and the impending mid-term elections, where Barack has been campaigning vigorously for Joe Biden.

According to TimesLIVE, this is the third time the South African-born comedian has had a sit-down with the former leader. The first time was when they had a virtual interview in 2020.

The interview with Obama is one of the few remaining interviews that The Daily Show host will have before leaving the show in December.

Reacting to a snippet of the show making rounds on social media, fans felt Barack Obama put Trevor in his place during the show.

@campbell_elroy said:

"Obama is always smooth as silk!"

@AmuFloyd commented:

"Obama keeps taking shots at Trevor whenever he's interviewed ."

@realitytv_quips wrote:

"My favourite part . Burnt the poor guy alive."

@EzrielR noted:

"No I do not believe he misses being called Barack but I have issues of what he had done for the country. I tried to be neutral, but there are certain things that have to be discussed like what he has done or in the documents they had taken out of the Oval Office."

Trevor Noah announces exit from The Daily Show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that media personality Trevor Noah took many by surprise after announcing his exit from the leaving The Daily Show after hosting it for the past seven years.

The SA comedian replaced Jon Stewart and immediately relocated to the US when he bagged his dream job.

Mixed reactions trailed his exit with fans defending him after some trolls said he was never funny on the show.

