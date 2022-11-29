Will Smith has responded to critics who are threatening to boycott his highly anticipated film titled Emancipation

Fans said the movie release was too soon given the Oscars scandal where the star slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage

Responding to the backlash, Smith said people should not penalise other people who worked with him on the project because of a mistake he made

Will Smith has weighed in on some of his fans who are threatening to boycott his upcoming movie, Emancipation, because of the scandal that happened at this year's Oscar Awards.

Will Smith has responded to threats to boycott his upcoming movie 'Emancipation.' Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A recap for those who live under the rocks - Will smith made headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face after Chris had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fans said it is still too early for Will Smith to release any projects despite the fact that he apologized. According to Geo.TV, the After Earth star said he was having sleepless nights over the issue as other teammates may suffer the consequences of his actions. He said:

"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film. My hope is that my team isn't penalised at all for my actions."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Variety reports that Smith begged his fans to watch the movie as it is one of the biggest projects for some of his co-stars. He added:

"I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for."

Lil Wayne recounts how Saudi Royal Family apologised to him with N11m watch, Lamborghini

We have rich people in the world, but the Saudi Arabia Royal family is rich rich. The family reportedly gave rapper Lil Wayne expensive gifts after he had trouble with the airport staff.

The American star narrated how he was prohibited from entering the country because he had too much jewellery and had to declare it to customs.

Apparently, the news of Lil Wayne's back and forth with the airport staff reached "His Excellency", and he went to his hotel room with expensive gifts to say "Sorry". The gifts included a $25k (N11 million) Franck Muller wristwatch, but he did not end there; he offered a Lamborghini truck.

Source: Briefly.co.za