Nigerian reality TV star Khloe Abiri finally breaks her silence and addresses the constant criticisms she's been subjected to over the years about being a runs girls

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate noted during a recent interview that she doesn't sleep with men for money and would never do such

She even further disclosed that she has an implant in her private part that helps prevent her from getting pregnant

Famous reality TV star Khloe Oluwabusolami Abiri has been constantly criticised or called out by multiple people online as a runz girl or for doing Aristos.

Over the years, whenever Khloe was called out, she either ignored or did not feel the need to respond to the criticisms.

Ex-BBNaija star Khloe finally addresses allegations levelled against her as a runz girl. Photo credit: @chudeity/@kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

However, it seems Khloe has reached her tipping point as she has finally decided to address the issue.

She recently granted an interview with ace journalist Chude Jideonwo where she said she has never been involved in doing runs, nor does she sleep with men for money.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch an excerpt of Khloe's interview with Chude, where she addressed the allegations of being a runz girl:

See netizens reacted to Khloe's video where she spoke about being a runz girl:

@iam_oluwashindara:

"Flirting to gain something/ Sleeping for money!!!!!! Someone should explain this better biko."

@faxttalk:

"Koko iwo na... awon to mo e ni street ma to wa tu asiri e."

@___adesuwa:

"At what point is her nose suppose to grow longer?"

@mira_ozems:

"This babe can lie."

@savvydiva21:

"So many unnecessary details that we don’t need."

@edem_rose:

"Maybe she means she will NO LONGER sleep with a man for money."

@emaokure:

"Even the lies shock her, why do u need an implant if you’re not in a relationship."

@tee4tayo1:

"Gistlover dey sleep, khloe don go wake am."

I want to be married or pregnant next year; I'm done with outside: BBNaija's Khloe cries out, Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala housemate Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe sparked hilarious reactions on social media when she revealed her ultimate goal for 2023.

Khloe took to her Snapchat story to announce that she is fed up with the single lifestyle and is willing to settle down.

According to the reality star, outside life is no longer fun for her, and she wants to be indoors for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng