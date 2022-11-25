Nigerian celebrity couple Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe shared some lovely moments as they travelled out to Qatar

Adebimpe also shared a video of her dancing in excitement after she and her man landed in the middle east country

While the couple didn’t share details about what they are doing in Qatar, it is believed they are there for the ongoing FIFA World Cup

Since the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the middle east country has been in the spotlight, with many Nigerians, as well as lovers of football across the world, following the sport keenly.

A few days after Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel stormed Qatar, Nollywood lovebirds Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe have also landed in the country.

Mo Bimpe shares video of her in Qatar. Credit: @lateefadedimeji @mo_bimpe

Lateef and Mo Bimpe, as her fans also call her, took to their individual Instagram page to share lovely moments on board the plane and a video of their arrival in Qatar.

The couple is believed to be there for the ongoing world cup.

Fans gush as Lateef Adedimeji and wife travel to Qatar

_its_arinola:

"Minister of Enjoyment,traveling all over the world and still maintaining beauty ."

akanbitheduke:

"That's a beautiful flight there."

amarachifavour1:

"Wow see enjoy mbok o wan join you ooo."

mjaydiamond__:

"It's plenty for egbon agba ."

eric_60050:

"Ur country get match bruh?"

omowumiehinlomo:

"Looking different with your hair cut."

ali.qatarq:

"If u get money u go be like angel ."

susieretty:

"Na so una leave us go enter for Qatar O. I dey look una with one eye O."

Kizz Daniel performs in Qatar

It was a dream come true for Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, who finally performed at the ongoing 2023 World Cup in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel and his colleague Patoranking were among the singers who were billed to perform at the tournament.

Exciting videos from the singer's performance in Qatar left many Nigerians gushing as they applauded him for a job well done.

Source: Legit.ng