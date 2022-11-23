It is not yet over until she says so; that has been the saying on the lips of many as Nollywood prepares itself for Rita Dominic's white wedding with Fidelis Anosike, set to hold in London

The wedding would take place at the 900-year-old Abbey stately manor in North Yorkshire, England

Other Nollywood superstars like Michelle Dede, Kate Henshaw, and Vicky Sogunro are some of the few power cast that would be on the bride's maid of honour's train

There's been an uproar of excitement as Nollywood, and its followers gear up for a stately white wedding celebration between superstar actress Rita Dominic and her hubby Fidelis Anosike.

The couple had their traditional wedding earlier in the year in Imo, the bride's home state, while an event was made of Rita Dominic's arrival at her husband's family home in Anambra state.

The white wedding announcement of Rita Dominic trends online as netizens react. Photo credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

However, the celebration is not done yet, as the couple are finally ready to say I do in front of the lord, and this is set to take place in London on November 26, 2022.

It has been reported that the white wedding would occur at the stately Abbey manor in North Yorkshire, England.

Nollywood power cast like Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede (chief bride's maid), Vicky Sogunro and Dr Olivia Waturuocha are some of the few reported to be on the bride's maid train.

See the post that announced that Rita Dominic's white wedding would be in London:

See how netizens reacted to Rita Dominic's white wedding announcement:

@onealroyalty_palace:

"Just have data and your power bank fully charged."

@ellanogifty:

"I think say we don end this chapter nah so white wedding still dey omo e go hot o."

@yarnicistcrochet:

"Congratulations Riri our love. Online guests can still dress up with our unique crochet bags and watch from home."

@kolynskelz:

"If you no get money no put body."

@n_m_e_s_o_m_a:

"Another week of God abeg."

@egbeonumelvis:

"We the online guests will be waiting for pictures, congratulations my role model."

@ashawokobokobo042:

"Mk I go buy data oh, I don't joke with my Queen riri biko."

@mimilake7474:

"This one when light no too dey my area to charge phone. Make una update me if I miss anything."

@glowbeauty_artistry:

"That’s how Igbo women get married. All marriage rites must be completed to the latter . Congratulations Rita."

