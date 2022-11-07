Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions online after a recent video of him figthing dirty on the street with some concert-goers went viral

Portable was seen fuming in the viral clip shovelling people around him after he had assessed the situation of his vehicle, a White Range Rover

In the video sighted online by Legit.ng, the vehicle was badly vandalised, with the back glass completely shattered and other parts of the SUV destroyed

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable was recently seen in a video enraged and ready to exchange blows with some concert-goers after his car was brutally vandalised.

The singer's SUV Range Rover was seen in the viral video in a very bad state, with the back windscreen completely shattered while other parts of the car were also destroyed.

Nigerian singer Portable trends online after he was seen in a video fighting people at a show in Lagos over the vandalisation of his car. Photo credit: @instablog9ja/@portablebaeby

A visibly angry Portable could be seen in the video shovelling and pushing people around him as he protested and called out his attacks to face him instead of destroying his car.

At some point in the viral video, Portable was poised for a fight while throwing air punches at some persons in front of him as he circled his vandalised car.

See the video of Portable's car vandalised during a concert at Ijegun:

See how netizens reacted after Portable's car got vandalised at a concert in Ijegun:

@kennyblaqmcfr_:

"This is not good."

@dotun_mokleain:

"You don't have to drive personal car to all shows especially the street carnival types....what happened to organizers picking you with their car to the spot then retuning you back safely to your hotel room where your personal car is safely parked."

@keside_tmc:

"But why would someone do that to another persons car?? And Portable dey show street love."

@omwtfygfrn:

"Portable , you neee to be careful o, No forget Damini Damoche for lasu that year ... you need to be careful cuz all this gra gra no fit help you."

@icestic_luxury_jewelries:

"This is lawlessness and wickedness. Just pure hatred and jealousy motivated action."

@leaddyskincare:

"Ahan han...This is wickedness abeg! Why hate him this much,he isn’t hurting anybody?? Why?"

@imightbeusman:

"The lawlessness in Nigeria is so much. This is just unacceptable and wrong."

