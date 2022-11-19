YBNL star Fireboy DML has sent a message to many of his female fans that are fond of calling him by his real name

The Bandana crooner, who appeared to be catching cruise told his female fans to put respect on his name

Fireboy DML’s video has been received with mixed reactions from his fans, with many laughing over it

Nigerian talented singer Fireboy DML, whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan, has taken to social media to pass a message across to his fans, especially females.

In a video he shared online, Fireboy spoke in the Yoruba language about how his female fans don’t respect his name as they keep calling him Damola.

The YBNL singer appealed to them to put respect on his name.

In his words:

"You girls don't want to have respect, You just keeps calling me by my name "damola."

Netizens react to Fireboy DML’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dammy__ex:

"No be damola be your name ."

mamame_nani:

"Damola kai na oun turn me on ."

__marness_:

"Try Dey add Sir to his name Abeg ."

omoalhaji___:

"Damola Damola Damola Oya Come Do Your Worst."

cerenorobs:

"Pele oooo demola ."

rikkygold235:

"As if knw dis is wat i call you."

marvido01:

"Nah so that wan go call our daddy AYO ."

Fireboy DML speaks on his life-changing experience

Fireboy DML shared how his songs ‘Peru’ and ‘Playboy’ changed his perspective on life.

The YBNL act said he used to be the reclusive type of superstar and since recording these two songs, he had learnt to be more expressive and "come out of his box."

He stated:

“I have been a kind of reclusive superstar over the past few years, and last year when I recorded ‘Peru’ and the following few months when I recorded ‘Playboy’, it just changed my perspective on things."

According to him, music made him experience new things.

“Not to overthink stuff and just lean into the music and see where life takes you. I have learnt to be more expressive and music has made me come out of my box and experience new things and new people...” he said.

