Top American rapper, Busta Rhymes, was among those who stormed the popular MSG venue in NYC for Nigeria’s Wizkid

The rapper joined Wizkid backstage after the show and heaped accolades on him for the feat he has achieved with his career

Nigerians on social media couldn’t help but express their excitement at the wholesome moment and how Wizkid continues to make them proud

Singer Wizkid’s much-anticipated Madison Square Garden (MSG) show finally went down on Wednesday, November 16, and it was indeed a night to remember.

The 20k-capacity venue was filled with staunch fans and supporters who came out to watch the Nigerian singer perform live.

Busta Rhymes meets Wizkid after a successful MSG show. Photo: @wizkidsource

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, top American rapper Busta Rhymes also made an appearance at the show and made sure to connect with Wizkid afterwards.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Busta Rhymes joined Wizkid backstage and heaped accolades on him for a successful show.

The music stars exchanged hugs as Busta Rhymes reaffirmed his support for the Essence crooner.

Watch the two below:

Social media users react

hazemann9999 said:

"Real recognize real."

nonso_freshy said:

"Wizkid baba Ndị age back-wards Nigerian Limited... Everyday Young... Inshort the Youngest old man."

gkellyofafrica said:

"Wizkid is over dose on freshness ."

jayjayblog_ said:

"Sule from igbira and mukaila from alado go tell me say Wizkid no sabi sing or perform SMH."

thefavoredg said:

"Na only the low life Nigerians wey never get dere bearing in life dey talk nonsense about big wiz Africa’s greatest getting his flowers."

justlol071 said:

"We don’t need more fake people to like him. Fc is enough we spread the love and others feel the vibe."

Fans react as Wizkid announces sold-out MSG show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid took to his Instastory channel to share an exciting piece of news with his fans and followers on the platform.

The singer posted a photo of several billboards confirming the sold-out status of his Madison Square Garden (MSG) show in New York City.

Fans and supporters of the singer flooded social media with congratulatory messages for him.

Source: Legit.ng