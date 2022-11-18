Shatta Wale, in a video, showed off his large collection of Range Rovers to a friend who visited

In a video, Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, showed his large Range Rover collection to a friend who paid him a visit.

In the video, there were several models of the luxury car brand parked in his compound.

Shatta took the visitor around and pointed out the different year models of each Range Rover and said he had other brands of cars as well.

Shatta's visitor was so impressed with the dancehall star's opulent lifestyle he called him the richest artiste in Ghana.

His comments caused a stir as some folks did not agree with the statement, but fans of Shatta believed it was true. Shatta Wale loves to live lavishly and recently acquired a beautiful home worth thousands of cedis.

In his music, he has repeatedly stated that he loves to live in luxury, which also shows in his day-to-day activities.

Shatta Wale's Car Collection Sparks Debate

Hope&pray was impressed:

I think shatta and I got the same taste ,I love Range Rover cars but ah no get Corolla money not to talk of Range Rover .I’m still dreaming to buy Range

Raymond1254 made a controversial comment:

where is the yellow range? we told you that is the one you spayed red claiming it's a birthday gift

Kingsolo also reacted:

Might be the richest...But trust me in months later Black Sheriff is taking Over

papaKofisnyper did not agree Shatta was the richest:

somebody bought Bentley has three range Rover and has mansion for south Africa but still don't claim to be rich

