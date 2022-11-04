Amos Onesmus Rupia, the bodyguard of Diamond Platnumz, showcased a Lexus RX model he owns

The heavily built bodyguard took out the ride costing around N14.7m for a trip to the barbershop

It is a stark contrast from the singer’s ex-bodyguard Mwarabu Fighter’s life as he complained of being paid peanuts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the "Recommended for you" block on the home page and enjoy!

Diamond Platnumz's bodyguard Amos Onesmus Rupia has offered a glimpse into the luxurious life he lives.

Diamond Platnumz's bodyguard owns an expensive Lexus RX. Photos: Onesmus Rupia.

Diamond's bodyguard showcases Lexus

On Friday, November 3, the heavily built bodyguard posted a video showing him driving a luxurious ride for a shave.

The footage showed Rupia arriving in a white Toyota Lexus RX series at the barbershop's parking lot. The milky white car spotted customised black rims.

The footage shows that the vehicle appeared to be an RX 530, costing around N14.7m.

The vehicle’s features include wireless device charging, a moon roof and blind-spot monitoring.

Rupia’s ride boasts front and rear parking sensors, traffic-jam assist and a tow package.

The Lexus brand is owned by the Toyota Motor Corporation and is the multinational company’s luxury division.

Lexus vehicles are pricier than Toyotas, and most cars are larger. Lexus is rated as reliable as Toyota, if not more, in some cases.

Rupia impressed many netizens, with some of them urging him to get into music.

famoustim64:

“We are waiting for your song brother.”

Elpadrinotz:

“Superstar bouncer.”

kingdebarber_tz:

“Looking good man.”

garse_the_boss454:

“Diamond’s bodyguard is even a star.”

g_ntendeli:

“Hahahhaha this guy.”

mjubaa.45:

“I believe even us the fans will one day become stars.”

Diamondplatnumz:

“You could have stayed still while they were shaving you lest they cut you.”

Diamond Platnumz's father says it's unmanly to get nose piercing

Abdul Juma, who Diamond Platnumz’s mother disowned, has spoken out after the musician got a nose piercing.

Diamond posted a video showing him getting the piercing and stud as his bodyguard looked on.

Juma was unimpressed by the artiste’s actions and criticised him, saying that it was a preserve of women.

“He made a huge mistake. In our customs, men are not supposed to have nose piercings," he told Mbengo TV.

The ailing older man further said that his stardom, wealth or pride might have informed the music mogul’s actions.

Source: TUKO.co.ke