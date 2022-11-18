Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, recently went on a vacation together

Taking to her social media page, the movie star shared photos from their trip and tagged it a baecation

This is coming a few days after Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho, shared a cryptic post about karma on her Instagram page

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has continued to flaunt her marriage with her new husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, on social media, while ignoring naysayers.

Taking to social media via her official Instagram page, the movie star revealed that she was on vacation with her boo.

Mercy shared a series of photos from their trip abroad and called it a baecation.

Actress Mercy Aigbe shares photos as she goes on baecation with hubby.

In the snaps, the couple was seen holding on to each other tightly and smiling for the camera.

See the snaps below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe’s baecation photos with husband

A number of the actress’ fans and colleagues took to her comment section to gush over the photos. Read some of their reactions below:

Adekaz's first wife shares post on karma

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe's husband's first wife, Funsho, shared a cryptic post on social media.

Funsho spoke about Karma in her post online, noting that no one can get away with treating other people unfairly at will.

She further noted that the way life is designed, what goes around, always comes around, and anyone who does evil to others should, at some point, expect the same to be paid back to them in full.

In her latest outburst, she noted that she has no intention to avenge the wrong done against her, but she's certain the pair would get what they deserve.

Funsho's cryptic post sparked mixed reactions online as netizens shared their opinions on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng