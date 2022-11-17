BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney, has taken to social media with a post addressing his naysayers

The reality star made it clear that he remains unfazed by social media engagement as he is more focused on winning in real life

Whitemoney’s post stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community, with fans restating their support for him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 winner, Whitemoney, has been occasionally trolled on social media but the young man doesn’t seem to be bothered.

In a recent Twitter post, the Shine Ya Eyes star made it clear that he isn’t thrilled or moved by the likes and comments of fans in the online community.

According to Whitemoney, he is driven by the wisdom of the almighty and that is what helps him navigate life and the challenges that come his way.

For Whitemoney, he intends to continue choosing offline success over online noise.

He wrote:

"Comments and likes don’t feed me SIR/MA, but the wisdom from God almighty which helps me navigate life and its challenges put enough food on my table and that of my family."

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

@OmerejiGloria said:

"My honourable Hero don't mind ndi imi cowbell, they are still pained shaa."

@nwohaoluchi said:

"Don't mind these jobless people, keep on soaring high."

@__seczappeal__ said:

"We won the show without online presence.. WMG still full ground..."

@Meldkingson2 said:

"@itswhitemoey... Pls tell them, everything is not online. God bless your huzzle, we voted you to win bcs we knw ur a goal getter."

@AchilefuChiebe1 said:

"Well said king whitemoney , alot of people dnt knw dis nd haven't realised it for real. Dey think everything abt life is strictly online which ain't fact. Whitemoney ignore trolls nd keep grinding nd succeeding in all u do as u have always , you re blessed no cap ."

Banky W says he didn't sign Whitemoney

Meanwhile, music executive and politician, Banky W, came out to clear the air weeks ago following reports that he signed Whitemoney to his label.

Banky W explained that he only facilitated a brand ambassadorship deal for the reality star.

"I didn’t sign Whitemoney, we helped him with an influencer deal with one of the corporate client that we service," he said.

