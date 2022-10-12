Singer and music business executive, Banky W, has dashed the hopes of fans and supporters who assumed that Whitemoney was now a part of his label

The E.M.E boss during a recent radio interview made it clear that the BBNaija reality star was never signed to his record label

According to Banky, he only helped to facilitate an ambassadorial deal for a brand which is under E.M.E’s management

Weeks after pictures of singer and music business executive, Banky W, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 winner, Whitemoney, surfaced online, the former has come out to clear the air.

Banky W was recently a guest on The Koffee Gang radio show on Hot 93.3FM and he used the opportunity to set the record straight.

“I didn’t sign Whitemoney,” Banky categorically stated before proceeding to give an explanation of what really transpired.

According to the music executive, he only helped to facilitate an ambassadorial deal with Whitemoney for a brand being managed by E.M.E.

“I didn’t sign Whitemoney, we helped him with an influencer deal with one of the corporate client that we service, so he is an ambassador for a company. So, we helped him to a marketing situation. We didn’t sign him,” Banky explained.

