Actor Fredrick Leonard has shared a new video as he makes a return to social media a few days after his wedding

The actor, who is now married to his colleague Peggy Ovire, said he remains a Zaddy in a post he shared

His statement has triggered reactions from his fans, especially females, as some said he broke their hearts

A few days after his traditional wedding to actress Peggy Ovire, actor Fredrick Leonard has returned to social media with a new video.

Fredrick, in the video, was seen feeling himself as he added in the caption of his post that he remains a zaddy.

Fredrick Leonard shares new video. Credit: @freddieleonard

In his words:

“Back To Base. Clad in This Beautiful Outfit. I’m Still Your ZADDY ❤️”

See the post below:

Fans react as Fredrick Leonard says he remains a Zaddy

The actor's caption has triggered reactions from many of his female fans.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

ojies_glory:

"Which zaddy after you don break our heart."

teresemendy19:

"Which zaddy na so u wan compensate us for breaking our hearts."

empress__shally:

"Which zaddy Abeg Abeg no vex me."

charles_ekejiuba:

"Zaddy adigo committed. ."

chidera6981:

"You are not our zaddy anymore sir."

popluciousstore.ng:

"You are no longer my zaddy biko Peggy will be eating all this alone nkwo nnewi unu Anozikwa ya eeeee obi agbarie mu."

phadechemi:

"You've seized to be our Zaddy pls congratulations once again."

ageless_sweetsoul:

"You're no more Zaddy please! You're Peggy's business!"

igbo_manswife:

"We don’t want you again You really did hurt us."

gingy.p:

"Zaddy has been taken…don’t Zaddy us again biko."

queenlero:

"U no be awa zaddy anything. Peggy don carry u whole sale. We move and look for another zaddy."

Fredrick Leonard and Peggy Ovire marry traditionally

All roads led to Warri, Delta state, on Saturday, November 19, for Nollywood lovebirds Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard.

The Nollywood stars had their traditional wedding ceremony, which was a beautiful event that left people gushing over their union.

As expected, social media was flooded with fun videos highlighting special moments from the star-studded wedding ceremony.

