Talented singer Johnny Drille has sent a message to his fans ahead of his Sunday show in Lagos

Johnny Drille, who said he wants to be the first Nigerian artist to be fainted for begged his fans not to fail him

The singer added that he had worked hard enough for it while assuring his fans that there would be cushions for them to fall on

Nigerian singer and songwriter Johnny Drille intends to change the mindset of music lovers in the country in regard to fainting.

Johnny Drille noted that fainting for music stars is not part of the Nigerian fans' culture even though it is popular on the international scene.

Johnny Drille wants to change the culture of fainting among Nigerian fans. Credit: @johnnydrille

The Mavin singer hopes to drive a change in the music industry as he hopes to be the first Nigerian artist to be fainted for.

Sharing a video of some individuals practising how to faint ahead of his show on Sunday, November 13, Johnny Drille wrote:

"Calling out all the FAINTERS! You Lagos people should not fail me this Sunday, I deserve to be fainted for, I’ve worked hard enough for it."

See the video below:

Internet user react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below

oliveemodi:

"Wetin be this???????."

n6oflife:

"Ambulance will be nearby for all of you FAINTERS."

sisi_deola:

"Johnny oo..we have to start praying for fainters like this."

amarachimusic:

"Not the first Nigerian artist to be fainted for?!?! this voiceover is pure comedy."

thattailorgirl_:

"They even brought pillow to faint me I will faint on the floor gangan ,their faint is not fainting."

_achalugo:

"Is there insurance for if we hit our head?"

iam__semmy:

" God abeg raise fainters for Johnny on Sunday ."

bikky_mars:

"I fainted last year!!! I’ll gladly do it again ☺️"

theolajumokequadri:

"Will definitely faint."

weightgainwith_judeethh:

"I’ll faint for you my love ."

