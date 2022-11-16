Singer Wizkid has scored yet another impressive feat and given his fans a reason to brag on social media

The MLLE hitmaker recently took to his Instastory channel to announce that he has finally sold out the popular MSG venue ahead of his Wednesday show

Excited fans took to social media in excitement with some others using the opportunity to troll the singer’s colleagues

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has given his fans and supporters another reason to be proud of him and his achievements.

This time around, the music superstar happily announced that he managed to sell out the 20k capacity Madison Square Garden (MSG) venue in New York City.

Wizkid sells out 20k capacity MSG venue. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid’s announcement comes just hours ahead of his concert set to go down at the prestigious venue on Wednesday, November 16.

The singer shared a photo showing several billboards that announced the sold-out status of the concert.

Check out the screenshots below:

Wizkid’s fans react on social media

bestagada__ said:

"To sell this place no easy na 3month burna use do him own sold out ."

starboy_lil.ray said:

"Those who said is not sold out let’s wait to see if space go Dey tomorrow before we go laugh this matter ."

lucketosoft said:

"Another history is about to be made."

thefavoredg said:

"Of course he was going to sell out ."

badboytemmy said:

"Talk and do don’t play with this man ."

official_para_child1 said:

"Burna also sold this out. Why una dey make noise."

edo_nosa said:

"Wizkid is Following the leader @burnaboygram."

_d._boy said:

"En no easy sha ❤️."

Wizkid shares screenshot of chat with female fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid humoured his followers on Instagram after sharing his encounter with a female fan.

The singer took to his Instastory channel with a message from the lady sent to him via his DM channel.

The lady kindly requested for a brassiere she had thrown at the singer while he was performing at a show she attended.

However, some netizens noted that the lady simply wants to find a way to meet Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng