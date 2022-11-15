Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has shared more views of his new house which he calls Asgard in Lagos

In a video he shared online, Kizz Daniel showed off his swimming pool that has his name written in it

Netizens, however, reacted to the open pool as many appealed to the Cough crooner to build a fence around it

Months after Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel announced his new house acquisition, he has now shared more views of the mansion with his fans and followers.

The mansion which Kizz Daniel calls Asgard (In Nordic mythology, a location associated with the gods) is located in Lagos and it comes with a swimming pool that has his name it.

Kizz Daniel's swimming pool has his name in it. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel could be seen in the video taking a walk around his massive structure in style as he also pose for camera in front of it.

See the post below:

Fans react as Kizz Daniel shows off his swimming pool

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

foresightliving:

"Nice house please remember to cover your nice swimming pool please at all time Kizz daniel."

desmondaluka:

"Abeg build fence for your swimming."

thisbrokelifehurts:

"The pool should be covered."

babydomain:

"Nice,please secure the pool area,bless."

oklaygh:

"Please make sure that pool is covered all the time Biko ."

ekua_obb:

"Please make sure you fence your pool."

cicyogie:

"Abeg seal that pool up for now."

thepreciouschinaza:

"We haven't recovered from Cough ,who be this guyyyyyy ,plenty energy."

900.million:

"Bad man for give good music , I hail you @kizzdaniel Vado The Great ."

Kizz Daniels acquires mansion for wife and kids

Kizzz Daniel made a huge acquision in real estate in October this year.

The singer on his Instagram page proudly shared videos of the new property he splurged millions on.

The huge white house, made to modern taste overlooks the ocean over a vast area of land, a true beauty.

In the caption, Kizz revealed that he has always wanted a house beside the water for his wife and kids, then God and the best fans in the world made it happen.

