Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star from the Level Up house, Sheggz, shows off the empathetic side of his personality as he remembers his late grandfather, Olusegun Olusemo

The reality TV in a post on his Insta-story, shared a photo of his grandpa while revealing that he was once a former Accountant General of the Federation

Sheggz, who was named after his grandfather, then went on to note that the late ex-AGF is the real Mr Ikoyi and not him

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate from the season 7 house, Olusegun Olusemo, better known as Sheggz, reveals a less-known truth about his family background online.

The former BBNaija star recently shared a post on his page remembering his late grandfather, who he revealed was once the Accountant General of the Federation.

BBNaija star Sheggz sparks emotions online with a post he shared in remembrance of his late grandfather, Olusegun Olusemo. Photo credit:@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

BBNaija fans usually tagged Sheggz as proud and full of himself during his stay in Biggie's house, which led to him being given the title Mr Ikoyi.

In his remembrance post of his grandfather, the reality TV star described the former AGF as the real Mr Ikoyi.

Sheggz, who shares the same name as his grandad, Olusegun Olusemo, further revealed in his post that the former AGF passed away just a day before his birthday.

See Sheggz's post remembering his granddad a day before his birthday:

See how Nigerians reacted to Sheggz's post remembering his grandfather:

@stayunbothered2:

"Living on your grandfather's glory. Your papa nko seyi awolowo pro max."

@ayam_rhola:

"I don’t mean to say this I’m sorry but your grandpa looted millions and billions of naira from the federation so there’s nothing to brag about baby."

@eazyoutside:

"What has the guy done to trigger all these bitter comment. He said his grandpa is the former accountant general of the federation, how does that affect your own life. If the thing didn't seat down well with u, why can't you say your own great grandpa is Nigeria first president."

@favourobi2021:

"He failed to tell us that he looted funds and was forced to refund 24million pounds back to the then FG by Abacha!"

@jorjas_wife:

"Why are people soo bitter? he’s just celebrating his grandad."

@sleekgenny:

"Always showing off, what have you achieved? He is always dwelling on the riches of his family mtcheww."

@chinelo_bent:

I don't know but am I the only person that always laugh and loves Sheggz more when he is bragging. I enjoy it he is always doing exactly what Nigerians don't like to hear or see from a Nigerian rich kids he doesn't even know he is doing it people are angry."

Source: Legit.ng