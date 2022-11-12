A video of controversial Nigerian musician Portable has gone viral online as he was captured distributing money to people on the street of Port Harcourt

The singer was recently in the news after he shared a video of himself and his wife about to board a flight en route to the south-south city of Port Harcourt

Dr Zeh, as he is fondly referred to, has now shared a status update after arriving at his destination

Controversial Afrostreet music sensation Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has set the internet ablaze again with his antics as he arrives in Port Harcourt for a show.

In a viral video that recently surfaced online, Habeeb was spraying money on the street of Port Harcourt from the skylight opening of an expensive black Mercedez Benz SUV.

A video of Nigerian singer Portable goes viral as he is seen arriving in Port Harcourt spraying money to his fans on the street.

Portable in the clip could be heard shouting 'wahala musician' as he announced his arrival in the southern metropolitan city of Rivers state.

The singer has yet to address the recent allegations levelled against him that he got a young lady pregnant and brought her into the same home he shares with his first wife and mother of his two sons.

See the video of Portable arriving in Port Harcourt and spraying money on the street:

See the Nigerians reacted to the video of Portable spraying on the street of Port Harcourt as he arrives for a show:

@gbohunmi_ade:

"I dey see as that money fly come that bouncer side... Alaye use left-hand pick am up con use right hand Dey hold koboko."

@nabirerecordz:

"Egunu sef pick money, Ika bouncer lol."

@peace__deluxe:

"Big man knw Dey make noise. I pray make the death no spoil the plan."

@horlah_lekas:

"Lol omo country hard security sef dea pick money."

@davidobtc_official:

"Zazuu u nor give me money o I day there day call ur name u nor answers me o."

@ibrahimomoanobi:

"Bouncer na person papa too, he need money."

@official_opizzy_x:

"See as bouncer use scope carry that #500."

"Ijegun boys dey para": Portable fights dirty on the street after his Range Rover was vandalised at a concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian singer, Portable was recently seen in a video enraged and ready to exchange blows with some concert-goers after his car was brutally vandalised.

The singer's SUV Range Rover was seen in the viral video in a very bad state, with the back windscreen completely shattered while other parts of the car were also destroyed.

A visibly angry Portable could be seen in the video shovelling and pushing people around him as he protested and called out his attacks to face him instead of destroying his car.

Source: Legit.ng