Over the years, Nollywood has seen mostly the influx of new and fresh talented actresses in the industry

While everyone is trying to carve their niche to the audience both home and abroad, some queens stay undefeated

Without trying hard or doing too much, actress like Mercy Johnson and Toyin Abraham can play literally any role in movies

To know a true actor/actress, talented in their craft is to see them effortlessly 'body' any role they have been given to play.

For movie lovers, what endears them to a particular talent is their delivery as well as versatility.

Nse Ikpe Etim, Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo Photo credit: @nseikpeetim/@funkejenifaakindele/@iyaboojofespris

We daresay that not every Nollywood actress can fit into any role without forcing it, but some stars have effortlessly singled themselves out.

It might be the talent or several years of practice and hard work, but the reason the 'kill any role' actresses are loved till date is because they have played almost any role in movies and made them believable.

Legit.ng has put together a list of Nigerian actresses who wear the cap of versatility like a crown.

1. Funke Akindele

Even though the actress has taken the backseat in the industry to actively pursue politics, there is no way you'll talk about versatility and not mention her.

From playing roles of a student, to her Jenifa Diary series, to being a mum, name one role our precious Jenifa will not 'body'.

The actress capped her talent by becoming a filmmaker and the quality of her production has been top notch.

2. Mercy Johnson

All through the years Mercy Johnson took a break to raise her kids, the actress didn't fade away.

The works she has done that showcased her versatility held the fort for her till she came back.

From a razz village girl to a city babe, to moving hot or cold in movies and skits, the mum of four can never be found wanting.

3. Iyabo Ojo

Even if yo were not convinced about Iyabo Ojo's talent and ability to play any role, the fact that during the pandemic lockdown, TikTok sent the actress an award is enough to change your mind.

A look through the mum of two's Instagram page, and you have a feel of what she is capable of doing in movies.

In her forties, Iyabo still plays the roles of an area girl that is if she is not being the big sister or aunty.

Old clips of the actress also portrayed her as a schoolgirl and years aways from the screen hasn't taken anything away from her.

4. Nse Ikpe Etim

Nse is perhaps one of the top three Nollywood actresses when it comes to displaying their range on screen.

From playing the role of a manhandled housewife, to being the big sister of glamour girls and the wife of a deputy governor, there is no role Nse can't play.

The actress also knows how to blow hot and cold without losing her form in just one scene.

5. Toyin Abraham

This is another Nollywood favourite who over the years has built a 'mansion' in the hearts of Nigerians.

Toyin will always be remembered for her hit movie Alakada, and over the years has gone to play different roles in movies that have tested her range as a movie star.

A filmmaker herself, the mum of one knows and gives what it takes to bring her character to life.

6. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy is someone's girlfriend today, a village girl tomorrow, and the next a rich housewife, showing the different sides to her in movies.

She is one of the few who started getting on people's screens as a youngster and also dropped a classic Osas Omoge Benin.

These days, Mercy is seen playing the 'big girl' roles, but that doesn't take away the fact that she can and will deliver any other type of role.

7. Bukunmi Oluwasina

This mum of one is popular for first crying and unable to hold her emotions in movies, but that is for 'sufferhead' roles.

The actress is also known to play 'gangster' roles that make her crying characters look like child's play.

Bukunmi is gearing up to make a mark in the industry like her seniors that have been listed above.

8. Mide Martins

From the moment Mide became known in the industry till today, she is one actress who has displayed a high level of range in her career.

The actress' default mode is 'violence', but the other roles she has played make it hard to believe that she is a bottle breaking figure in another movie.

The actress has been appearing in skits with popular comedian Mr Macaroni and she 'kills' her scenes every time to the joy of her numerous fans.

