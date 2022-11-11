DJ Cuppy is celebrating her 30th birthday today, November 11, and it is a special one for her as she gets to mark it on board the Christiana O luxury yacht

Cuppy also penned an appreciation to God, who made it possible for her to witness another year

The billionaire daughter shared some lovely pictures with her family in all white on the Christiana Yacht

Nigerian billionaire daughter Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, turns 30 years old on Friday, November 11.

Cuppy, who is all excited about her birthday, flooded her Instastory with some lovely pictures of her and her family in all-white outfits on board the Christiana O luxury yacht.

Cuppy shares lovely pics with her family on her 30th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Cuppy thanks God for another year

In a lengthy message, the billionaire daughter also appreciated God as she revealed she had decided earlier this year that she wouldn’t be throwing a lavish Cuppy party but would instead mark it with her loved ones.

She wrote:

“Yes, Lord, you did it again, you gave me another year. Happy 30th Birthday to me! Earlier on this year, I decided that I wouldn’t do some silly lavish cuppy party but instead enter my new age in prayer and surrounded by family only. For once, I’m going to CLAP for myself and saylam SO PROUD of ALL I’ve accomplished, and SO EXCITED for the JOY my 30’s will bring. Happy birthday, incredible Cuppy, ME!”

See her post below:

A screenshot of Cuppy's post.

Source: Instagram

Cuppy begs Elon Musk for 30th birthday gift

DJ Cuppy has sent a message to Twitter owner Elon Musk over her 30th birthday.

Cuppy, in a tweet via her Twitter handle, begged Elon Musk for one month of free Twitter verification, which cost N8760 ($7.99), with the promise to keep up subsequent payments.

She wrote:

“It’s my 30th birthday soon! 11/11. So @ElonMusk can you pretty please gift me one free month ($7.99) of #TwitterBlue??? After this, I promise to keep up with payments forever and ever and everrrrrrrr.”

Cuppy's request comes after the billionaire made it known Twitter users will have to pay to retain their blue tick verification.

