Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Dotun has got Nigerians guessing over his latest gesture to his colleague Beauty

The beauty queen had taken to her Instagram story channel with a video showing off the cute note and jewelry Dotun got her

According to Dotun, the congratulatory gifts are because Beauty landed her first ambassadorial gig

Fans of Beauty are however not pleased with what Dotun seems to be doing called 'famzing'

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Dotun has got his colleague Beauty Tukura's fans reacting after his recent gesture.

Beauty had taken to her Instagram story channel with a video showing off the cute note and a jewelry set she got from Dotun.

Dotu sparks reactions as he sends Beauty congratulatory gifts Photo credit: @thedotunoloniyo/@beautytukura

According to the note, the gesture was to congratulate the beauty queen on her first deals and anticipate many more to come.

From the video, it appeared Dotun earlier had dinner at Beauty's place before she unveiled the gifts.

See the post as sighted online below:

Reactions to Dotun's gifts

The video made the rounds on social media and generated mixed reactions.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

anniieee_xx:

"These people dey famz die "

glamour_clothings23:

"Congratulations to her my own congratulations too is coming "

shallewally:

"Awww, my BeauDot ship is sailing, we are having dinner at Beauty’a house now "

hopewiththegoodlife:

"He fit be groovy na send Dotun to give her ooo"

ericaadutwumwaankansah:

"Dotun I know in biggies house always want to cling to the rich. He clinged to Sheggz because he was from London then switched to Americano Deji , betrayed his friend Adekunle and wants to clinge to Beauty too. I understand him tho sometimes is good to have rich people as friends."

unpredictable_ify:

"Dotun is shooting his shot, but does he have what it takes!!! baby girl want a soft life ohhh. Dotun mate hmmmmmmm. I can understand ."

owonikemi:

"This dotun na something else his mate are busy chasing money he is chasing woman up and down dey use women swear for you habba! Man up broski."

