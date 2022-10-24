BBNaija reality star Beauty Tukura had a lavish birthday party to celebrate her 25th birthday party

However, a clip from her video of the party has gone viral as it showed Beauty looking agitated while searching for dollars

The viral clip has been met with reactions from netizens, with many dragging the reality over claims of her living above her means

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-up reality star Beauty Tukura threw a lavish birthday party as she clocked 25 n Friday, October 21st.

While different videos from Beauty's birthday party have surfaced online, a viral clip has caught attention as it showed the reality star agitated while looking for a dollar note.

Video from Beauty's 25th birthday party sparks reactions. Credit: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the BBNiaja reality star and beauty queen was seen on the dance floor as she was being sprayed, but Beauty seemed to be more bothered about the misplaced note.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

debby.c_:

"Can you people just rest!..why not borrow your own dollars and celebrate!"

oopsy_20:

"Beauty even tried. if na me,I go shout wey my dollar. cos dollar na big money for naija now. if dem spray me dollar, na me go dey use my hand collect am. i no go allow make e fall."

chi.di_mma:

"To borrow dollars sef no easy ✌."

wrldprincecharming:

"Anybody that know the exchange rate now would do same ."

official_olaidey:

"Someone host that kind of party! Y’all still have something to say about her looking for d dollar mercy spray her."

adeyorsolar_susan:

"It was even mercy that spray her the money why are phyna fan think she borrowed the money ."

am_zainee:

"Werey people so she should not pick her money again ."

Videos emerge from Beauty's 25th birthday party

October 21, 2022, was a huge night for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Beauty Tukura, as she celebrated turning a year older.

Ex-BBNaija stars were all almost on hand to celebrate one of their own as she celebrated her 25 years birthday.

Photos and videos from the birthday bash that some have described as a carnival have emerged online, and we must say they were all quite stunning to see.

Source: Legit.ng