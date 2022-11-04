Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s 60th birthday has finally come and one of his daughters, DJ Cuppy, made sure to update fans

Taking to social media on November 4, Cuppy shared a video from her father’s birthday party on a yacht

After the video made the rounds, a number of Nigerians reacted in awe and wished to be a part of their family

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola finally clocked 60 on November 4, 2022, and one of his daughters, DJ Cuppy, made sure to update fans.

Cuppy shared a video online from her father’s birthday party aboard the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that he rented for N2.2 billion.

In the clip posted online, Cuppy showcased her love-filled family as they all surrounded her father on his big day.

DJ Cuppy shares video from Femi Otedola's 60th birthday party on a yacht. Photos: @cuppymusic

Cuppy was no doubt excited as she and her sisters gathered around their dad to wish him a happy birthday.

The clip also showed Otedola’s future son-in-law, Mr Eazi, who was also a guest on the luxury yacht, taking photos with the billionaire.

The video showed them having what appeared to be a karaoke session as they sang along to the music playing on the fancy boat.

The clip also captured a rare moment of Femi Otedola singing. The billionaire was spotted singing along passionately and offkey to Emeli Sande and Labrinth's song, See Beneath Your Beautiful, as Cuppy revealed he loves the song so much.

See the fun birthday video below:

Nigerians react to video from Femi Otedola’s 60th birthday party on luxury yacht

Not long after DJ Cuppy shared a video from her father’s 60th birthday online, a number of netizens took to the comment section to express their awe and some even asked if Otedola was adopting.

Read some of their interesting reactions below:

mrlilgaga:

"Happy birthday father in law. Ifeoluwa I love you"

lts_benny:

"I first know say cuppy no go let us see road."

kingphranky:

"Children wey no get wahala."

perfectbeautician:

"Family is indeed everything happy birthday Dada cuppy."

moniecare101:

"All i see is love and happy family together may our joy last forever❤️"

anokason:

"Happy birthday future father in-law"

morafa_official:

"Please can your dad adopt me? I am up for adoption Beautiful family ❤️ loved watching this! Happy 60th! ."

Happy 60th birthday to Femi Otedola.

Femi Otedola reveals he has a Filipino girlfriend

Femi Otedola has left fans gushing over his lifestyle as he went all out for his 60th birthday.

It is no longer news that the socialite rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht for his big day.

A video recently made the rounds of the billionaire at the dock and greeting the crew members as he got set to board the luxury boat.

The billionaire got to one of the staff and asked if he was from the Philippines and the crew member quickly confirmed that he was.

Otedola then revealed that he had a girlfriend there, to which the crew members reacted by laughing.

