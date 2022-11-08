Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to cry out for help after he was recently stabbed at a club in Oshodi, Lagos state

The street music sensation revealed that he was stabbed by a fan who had come over to hug him while he performed on stage

Portable in the viral video trending online call noted that with this attack, all his haters had stirred a chain of problems that are going to be more than what they can handle

A video of the popular, controversial singer Portable where he disclosed that he was recently stabbed, has gone viral online.

Portable in a viral video showed the spot he was stabbed while explaining how the incident happened.

Singer Portable reveals how a fan recently stabbed him at a show in Lagos.

Source: Instagram

He revealed that while performing on stage at a hotel in Oshodi, Lagos state, a fan walked up to him to hug only to stab him in the back.

The singer called out the hotel owners for lack of security and for risking his life.

Fans warn Portable to be careful after multiple attacks on his life and his car

Reports of the stabbing attack on Portable are coming just 24 hours after news broke that concert-goers vandalised his Range Rover at a recent show in Ijegun, Lagos.

Portable noted in the video clip where he disclosed that he was stabbed that no matter how hard his enemies tried, he would continue to conquer them and stay alive for a very long time.

In reaction to the clip of him getting stabbed, his fans warned him to be careful and tread cautiously as the attacks on his life are becoming more rampant.

See the video of Portable talking about surviving a stabbing attack below:

See some of the comments that Portable's video about getting stabbed stirred online:

@smith_underwood.091:

"Werey Nah mouth you get, try Dey carry better security follow body."

@wetland05:

"Sheybi you say you dira?"

@barry__freshkid__9:

"They wan test if your okigbe they intact."

@_______ibro:

"Werey you no get juju for body again."

@mercymillie__:

"Till this boy use his hand kill him self one day, then he go rest."

@ggcash07:

"So Portable don't have okigbe."

@olanrewaju0831:

"Make ur mouth no carry u go where u no wan go."

