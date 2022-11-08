Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared a new video as her dad Femi Otedola continues his 60th birthday celebration

Sharing a video of her singing with her sisters cheering her on, DJ Cuppy said God spoke to her to sing on her dad’s birthday

The video has, however, sparked different reactions on social media as some of the billionaire daughter’s followers shared their take on it

Popular disc jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, continues to share some moments from her dad Femi Otedola’s 60th birthday celebration.

In a new video she shared via her social media timeline, DJ Cuppy was seen singing in appreciation to God, with her sisters Temi and Tolani Otedola cheering her on. At the same time, Mr Eazi was busy with his phone.

Cuppy says God speaks to her at unexpected moments. Credit: @cuppymusic

Sharing the video, Cuppy said God spoke to her to sing a song on her dad’s birthday.

In her words:

“God often talks to me at unexpected moments… And on my dad’s birthday he told me to sing a song I don’t have the best voice but sometimes music is the best way to express a feeling ♥️ Love you Papa @FemiOtedola #FO60.”

Reactions trail video of DJ Cuppy singing

mrlilgaga:

"My wife. You voice soothes my soul. Just perfect."

malcolmagho:

"U sure say na God say make u sing."

lady_rachaelo:

"❤️❤️the intention is what matters not the voice. Happy birthday to your Dad."

massive_doll002:

"Birthday boy cross leg in-law cross leg wow ❤️❤️❤️."

victorjoseph9011:

"Mr eazi be like God abeg oh."

investorbj69:

"God Bless You @ Mr. Otedollar May Almighty Allah Bless Your New Age Bless Your House_Hold Happy Birthday Llnp."

DJ Cuppy's dad Femi Otedola dines with family

Nigerian business magnate Femi Otedola made history with his 60th birthday party on November 4 after he reportedly splurged over N2.2bn to rent Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that will sail for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

Otedola took to his Instagram page with a post of several photos showing off moments with his family.

DJ Cuppy, Temi and her fiancé Mr Eazi, Tolani and their brother Fewa were all sighted on the table.

Source: Legit.ng