A Nigerian comedian, OGB, recently revealed his plans to mourn the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

The skit maker made it known that he was considering getting a tattoo of the father and is son

OGB shared this on his Instagram page and it drew a series of mixed reactions from many Nigerians

A Nigerian skit maker, OGB, is in the news over how he plans to mourn the death of singer, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old was said to have died by drowning at his father’s Banana Island swimming pool while his parents were away on a trip.

The news of Ifeanyi’s death hit many Nigerians hard and OGB decided to immortalize the little boy with a tattoo.

Comedian OGB to get tattoo of Davido and Ifeanyi. Photos: @ogb_recent_, @davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram story, the comedian made it known that he had plans to get a tattoo of Davido and Ifeanyi.

OGB shared a photo of the late toddler and wrote:

“Wanna tattoo him & dad, he get why ”.

OGB’s plans to get tattoo of Davido and Ifeanyi stirs mixed reactions

After the skit maker shared his plans to get a tattoo of the late toddler and his father online, it raised a series of mixed feelings online. Read some of them below:

_mightblowyour_mind:

"Pls play me Celebrate me by Patoranking."

bassy_show1:

"OGB nah one of OBO fan no be clout. It’s all love ❤️"

snehrich3:

"You all saying it’s all love it’s all love,,,so he no love him papa and mama and siblings Abii,,,,Ori gbogbo yin buru seh."

reelee_fundz:

"Stop chasing clout guy all na love sho get?"

hamed_sholaja:

"Na love no be clout no worry ❤️❤️"

iamifedayomi:

"When the boy was alive you didn’t think of tattoo him on your body now that he’s gone you want to tattoo him and his dad. I said you guys should stop all this ojuaye and your clout promo.. Abi se afise ni fun yin ni…"

fredrickotuoba90:

"Him get he own reasons why he say so and he will do it if he want to ❤️❤️ he must not think like you people saying rubbish here."

ovaracollins:

"When he day alive you no tattoo am put for your body oh now you one even add he papa join nonsense."

toboregbemre:

"This is sad. That handsome kid. They now refer to him in past tense and even cover his face. This is touching!!! May God console Davido and Chioma. ❤️❤️"

_______forever_paid:

"If he do it his child will never forgive him "

