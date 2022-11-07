Bella Hadid emerged as the most beautiful woman in the world after a study was conducted based on science

The results of the study hit the timeline after they were shared by an online peep and immediately gained attention

Netizens don't get the hype Bella gets for her looks, and they mentioned female celebrities they think are prettier than her

Bella Hadid being named the most beautiful woman in the world has left peeps scratching their heads. Image: Peter White and Dave Bennet

Source: UGC

According to science, Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world.

The revelation was made by @SaycheeseDGTL, who shared a snap showing the analysis of Bella's facial features.

The unnamed scientists analysed every tiny bit of Bella's face, including her eyebrows which ranked 97%, and her chin which almost got a 100% based on their criteria.

However, L'officiel reported in July 2022 that renowned cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva also named Bella the most beautiful woman in the world.

The post received thousands of likes and many comments from peeps. Many netizens couldn't understand why Bella ranked higher.

Peeps proceeded to name female celebrities they think have the most breathtaking faces. Many Tweeps mentioned Zendaya, Lupita Nyongo, and South Africa's own Makhadzi.

@RichTheAdult said:

"According to whose study?"

@Shamarwright8 shared:

"Face longer than a day at work before break time."

@Lashannaisrite posted:

"Black women are beautiful. That's all I know."

@Jis4Joker replied:

"I've seen better in Walmart"

@MGS_Gi0 commented:

"In a world where ‘Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Chloe Bailey’ just to name a few, didn’t exist, maybe…‍♀️ ‍♀️"

@AmanVSharma reacted:

"A face wash will be her worst enemy yet."

@BagendaAlvin also said:

"No hate, but these scientists haven’t seen the women at Ugandan concerts."

@omekar3a also shared:

"Most beautiful according to what? Standards that you and your mom have probably created over a family dinner?"

@I_Am_Zackk added:

"I may be wrong, but how come a black woman never gets this? Lol"

Bella Hadid beats Beyonce to bag title

Legit.ng had earlier reported in 2019 that Bella Hadid emerged as the most beautiful woman in the world.

American supermodel Isabella Khair Hadid, popularly known as Bella Hadid, emerged top on Monday, October 14, beating her fellow American singer Beyonce Knowles Carter to second place.

The ranking was measured, according to the ancient Greek golden ratio equation of beauty phi which was designed to measure physical perfection.

Source: Briefly.co.za