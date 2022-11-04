Global site navigation

Mixed Reactions Trail Video of Gospel Singer Performing Fuji Star Alao Malaika’s Song in a Church
Celebrities

Mixed Reactions Trail Video of Gospel Singer Performing Fuji Star Alao Malaika's Song in a Church

by  Olumide Alake
  • A gospel singer named Moses Harmony rendered a stunning performance of Fuji singer Sule Alao Malaika's song
  • The viral video showed the moment Moses Harmony left white garment church members dancing as he performed the song
  • The video which has gone viral on social media has sparked mixed reactions, as some said it was wrong

A viral video has shown the moment a gospel singer named Moses Harmony performed a song by veteran Fuji artist Sule Alao Malaika.

The video showed Moses Harmony giving an energizing performance during a church programme.

Alao Malaika, Moses Harmony
Moses Harmony leaves church members dancing as he sings Alao Malaika's song. Credit: @ks1maliaka @harmonyvoicesent
Source: Instagram

The church members in their white garments sang along, with some showing off some dance moves.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Moses Harmony performing a Fuji song at a church

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Oluwabukola:

"The song meaning hits well…forget about the owner of the song, focus on the message of the song."

Kbright25:

"This is like concert, nothing wrong in that."

user4629988770590:

"God have mercy."

Dofrak:

"What kills our discernment for God sake?"

zussysalar"

"The world has entered the church. And the church have received it 100%. God, have mercy."

AYANFEOLODUMARE 001:

"Stop bringing the world to the church, take the church to the world in gospel ahh."

user511333756356:

"What is wrong pls? he sing Malaka song an so? this Nigeria self."

ERELU:

"You kill it,let them keep commenting rubbish,the message you pass is so sweet jare,keep it up."

Olori Sandra Adeseye:

"I don't see anything wrong in what he sang.....he didn't curse all he is doing is praising God in a secular way."

OLUFEMI JOHNSON:

"This is not a ministration. it's just like watching a secular performance.. The CCC is a spirit filled church .. we should discourage all this."

user4173818110425:

"God said make a joyful noise on to me and this exactly what these church is doing.gbefun jojo."

Alao Malaika reveals Gani Adams was once an Okada rider

It was a time to reflect on the past when Fuji singer, Sule Alao Malaika, sang his popular song that dwells on his humble beginning.

While singing and performing the song during a social function, Malaika hailed Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, and the situation got interesting.

He reminded him of the times he was a bike rider before he became famous and the former OPC leaders could relate with the story.

Source: Legit.ng

