A gospel singer named Moses Harmony rendered a stunning performance of Fuji singer Sule Alao Malaika's song

The viral video showed the moment Moses Harmony left white garment church members dancing as he performed the song

The video which has gone viral on social media has sparked mixed reactions, as some said it was wrong

A viral video has shown the moment a gospel singer named Moses Harmony performed a song by veteran Fuji artist Sule Alao Malaika.

The video showed Moses Harmony giving an energizing performance during a church programme.

Moses Harmony leaves church members dancing as he sings Alao Malaika's song. Credit: @ks1maliaka @harmonyvoicesent

Source: Instagram

The church members in their white garments sang along, with some showing off some dance moves.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Moses Harmony performing a Fuji song at a church

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Oluwabukola:

"The song meaning hits well…forget about the owner of the song, focus on the message of the song."

Kbright25:

"This is like concert, nothing wrong in that."

user4629988770590:

"God have mercy."

Dofrak:

"What kills our discernment for God sake?"

zussysalar"

"The world has entered the church. And the church have received it 100%. God, have mercy."

AYANFEOLODUMARE 001:

"Stop bringing the world to the church, take the church to the world in gospel ahh."

user511333756356:

"What is wrong pls? he sing Malaka song an so? this Nigeria self."

ERELU:

"You kill it,let them keep commenting rubbish,the message you pass is so sweet jare,keep it up."

Olori Sandra Adeseye:

"I don't see anything wrong in what he sang.....he didn't curse all he is doing is praising God in a secular way."

OLUFEMI JOHNSON:

"This is not a ministration. it's just like watching a secular performance.. The CCC is a spirit filled church .. we should discourage all this."

user4173818110425:

"God said make a joyful noise on to me and this exactly what these church is doing.gbefun jojo."

Source: Legit.ng