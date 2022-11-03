In the aftermath of the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, one of the singer’s old tweets has resurfaced on social media

In the old post, Davido tweeted and congratulated Wizkid for his successful show on the day Ifeanyi was born

Davido had prayed for God’s blessings for Wizkid the way he had also been blessed with a son on that day

Top Nigerian singer, Davido and his partner, Chioma, are no doubt going through a very tough time after their son, Ifeanyi, passed away.

In the late hours of October 31, the three-year-old was reported to have drowned in his father’s pool while his parents were away on a trip.

In the aftermath of Ifeanyi’s death, one of Davido’s old tweets have resurfaced on social media.

Old tweet of Davido celebrating with Wizkid on the day Ifeanyi was born. Photos; @davido, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

In the throwback post, Davido had congratulated Wizkid as the singer had a successful show on the same day Ifeanyi was born.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the message, Davido had gushed about how God had blessed him and Wizkid and he also prayed for more blessings.

He wrote:

“Congrats my brother @wizkidayo on your show … I dey wait my son since … as God bless you today him come bless me too !!! More to come blood !!!!! I see your message, My guy!!”

See the old post below:

"Where were they?" Fans react to video of Ifeanyi with his nanny

Following the news of the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, a video has emerged online showing the little boy with his nanny.

The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way to Instagram, showed the three-year-old with his nanny on different occasions.

Ifeanyi was known to be an energetic little boy and he was seen playing with his minder. They appeared to have a good relationship.

However, the emergence of the video of Ifeanyi with his nanny only raised questions from Nigerians.

Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest mourn Ifeanyi

Davido and Chioma have continued to receive an outpouring of love and support after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

In reaction to the sad news, close friends of the couple, Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to react.

Cubana Chiefpriest mourned by sharing a throwback video of Davido with Ifeanyi as the singer proved himself to be a doting dad in the emotional clip.

Source: Legit.ng