Several celebrities both home and abroad have reacted to the death of Davido's son Ifeanyi

Wizkid has also reacted to the tragic news with a post on his Instagram story channel

Just like many, the Bad To Me crooner is also saddened and heartbroken over the three-year-old's death

Grammy award winning singer Wizkid has set aside his fan generated feud with Davido as he joined other celebrities to mourn Ifeanyi's death.

In a post sighted on his Instagram story channel, Wizkid shared three heartbreak emojis, and netizens have concluded that it most definitely has to do with Davido's loss.

Wizkid reacts to Davido's tragic loss Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@davido

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

dumebiblog:

"I feel sorry for these celebrities mhen, he must have reached out to David privately but he still had to do something online because of those jobless online trolls. Now he couldn't even express his feelings properly because you people will still say he has never posted davido's success before but he was quick to post about the death of his child. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

bkcreamy8944:

"I personally wish I can help DAVID tbh, he helps a lot of people and no one could save his son! It is well."

wigsbyrosey:

"You know whether him don call Davido for phone and the poor boy Dey Cry give am. It’s hits different when you have access to David right now cause ehn."

genevivedim:

"If I can be feeling dis way how would chioma b feeling rn like how can she bear dis loss where will she start from ,,Her Twinny"

iphy25:

"Still like a movie..... God have mercy."

Iyabo Ojo, AY, others mourn Ifeanyi's death

Davido is well-loved both at home and abroad, and the love has been extended to all his beautiful children, including the late Ifeanyi.

Comedian AY, on his page, expressed how unfair and tragic the death of a child is to anyone.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed that she was hoping the news would be fake just like many people. The actress was also devastated and sad and felt bad especially for Chioma who birthed Ifeanyi.

