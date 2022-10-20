BBNaija reality star Dorathy Bachor shared a video of reality stars drinking and partying in honour of the late Rico Swavey

The video which has gone viral on social media has been faulted by some netizens, with many saying it was not the right way to mourn

Dorathy also dragged a netizen as she told him and others complaining about the video to block her as she doesn’t care

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Dorathy Bachor is making headlines over a video she shared via her social media page, which showed reality stars drinking and singing in honour of their late colleague Rico Swavey.

Sharing the video, Dorathy wrote:

“We love you Rico.”

Dorathy slams netizens faulting the video

The video shared by Dorathy was received with mixed reactions, as some netizens faulted the BBNaija stars for their actions.

Taking on a netizen, who faulted the video, Dorathy said she didn’t care as she told him and others complaining what to do.

Dorathy wrote:

“You’re mad. You follow me before big brother I’ve never even heard congratulations from you on anything I’ve done after but when there’s a tweet cooking me, you feel the need to speak block yourself now. I don’t even care about these other mfs but it’s your Audacity for me.”

aith_ieee:

"If you talk now they will come for you but this is wrong from all angle."

adakerlla:

"Can u imagine what’s this? bbn housemates can do all for clout,what sought of merriment is this?? What for exactly??this is so wrong, partying is their thing but not on a day like this tufia NO."

adakerlla:

"Yeye love fake pipo n their fake love around the place, this is pure clout nonsense."

queenlatifa394:

"And f00ls re defending this thunder fire."

BBNaija stars storm Rico Swavey's service of songs

The service of songs for the late Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey held on Wednesday, October 19, and it was an emotional affair.

Friends, colleagues, and loved ones of the realty star trooped out, all dressed in black to pay their last respects and tribute.

Photos and videos from the emotional tear-provoking service have made the rounds on social media.

Source: Legit.ng