Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin has once again been dragged on social media over her recent post

The actress on her Instagram page bragged hard about ow her light can't be dimmed for divine reasons.

While fans of the actress hailed and gushed over her, other Nigerians knocked her as usual

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy for months now has been an object of criticism on social media.

The actress has however not allowed the constant bashing to affect her and her daily normal life.

Nigerians drag Judy Austin over new post Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy recently shared a photo on her Instagram page, accompanied with a statement expressing how bright her light will keep shining, andwhy.

"Due to DIVINE reasons, my light can’t be Dimmed!!! Happy beautiful sunday and a fabulous new week to us all."

Reactions to Judy's post

Fans of the actress gushed over her beauty, while other people reminded her of how she took another person's home.

cythain8484:

"This lady selffor your mind."

mrsbrownie20:

"Yes ur light was meant to shine. But now you have taken another person’s light expect yours to forever dime. The Bible said no be me talk am. ‍♀️"

adaabundance:

"Which light biko nu..... Madam rest plsss."

augustapureorganics1:

"My Precious Priceless Diamond❤️❤️❤️ a Queen and more... IJELEM ODOGWU"

janevangeli:

"It will never be dimmed.u will shine the more.The good hand of God will we lift u higher beyond falling."

pretty_lady_rocks

"Divine reasons my foot. You adulterous and husband snat*ching b.i.t.c.h! Get lost mgbeke!"

oficiala_manuel:

"Ashawo dey get light you destroy another woman home,you dey claim light "

prise_01:

"Make peace with May."

Nigerians tell Judy Austin to go back to her first husband

The actress' ex-hubby caused a stir on social media after he revealed that Judy decided to start dating Yul Edochie while they were still married.

Judy on her Instagram page put up a photo of herself and people wasted no time in calling her out.

Beyond the drags and insult, quite a number of people urged Judy to leave Yul for his first wife May, and go back to her ex.

Source: Legit.ng