Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin has always been an object of drags on social media because of her marriage to the actor

The actress recently posted a photo, and her comment section has been filled with comments telling her to return to her former hubby

Judy's 1st hubby with whom she has two kids cried out on social media recently over blocked access to his kids

Nigerians seemed to have been waiting for Judy Austin to put up a post so as to attack and drag her.

The actress' ex-hubby caused a stir on social media recently after he revealed that Judy decided to start dating Yul Edochie while they were still married.

Nigerians drag Judy Austin on social media Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy on her Instagram page put up a photo of herself and people wasted no time in calling her out.

"Still on the production of FEAST OF THE SPIRIT."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Nigerians drag Judy over her first hubby

zestjewelries:

"Ijele oshi di.... Leave another woman's husband and go back to your own husband "

akum82:

"But you look stressed and worried. No peace for the wicked."

officialcynthiawhite:

"IJELE odogwu in ur husband’s tongue."

azama671:

"Second hand toto well done."

sophytestimony:

"Give obasi back his children fess."

ezequeeneth:

"Nice one but your life no good"

babie3599:

"Your only crime ,is dat u r too beautiful !!"

kadiatu606:

"live May husband alone, you have your own husband madam."

musujohn2:

"Always looking old in my eyes."

feliciafrancis59:

"Go back to your husband."

kadiatu606:

"Useless woman you are only person I see you married two men na wa"

Yul Edochie speaks amid allegations from 2nd wife Judy Austin’s 1st hubby

Popular actor Yul Edochie was in the news after being called out by his second wife, Judy Austin’s alleged first husband, Mr. Obasi.

Obasi had, in a statement, accused Yul of denying him access to his kids as he claimed he got married to the actor's second wife when she was 19 years old and helped with her university education.

Following the allegations, Yul took to his Instagram page to share a picture while adding a caption where he described himself as a man after God’s heart.

Source: Legit.ng