Barbadian singer Rihanna is set to make a come back into the music industry after six long years

The now mum of one will be dropping her lead single for the movie Black Panther

Another amazing update beyond Rihanna's come back is the fact that Lift Me Up was co-written by Nigeria's Tems

Nigerian singer Tems is ending 2022 on a very high note as she has made history with Barbadian singer Rihanna.

After six years of fully being an entrepreneur, Rihanna is set to make a come back with a single, Lift Me Up.

Fans anticipate Rihanna's come back single

Source: Instagram

Lift Me Up is the lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honour of late lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

‘LIFT ME UP’ was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

Reactions to the collaboration between Rihanna and Tems

quincy_focus:

"Tems is going places ❤️"

georgeusifoh:

"Up up Nigeria! "

johniigarcia:

"COMEBACK OF THE YEAR!!!"

embrace_ur_sucks:

"I already feel the vibes it’s about that time fam."

bigvx.frr:

"TEMS YOUR TIME COMING !"

dj_brownsugar:

"Big W for Tems."

claudhy_a:

"We will miss Chadwick.."

grychou:

"Loooorrrd, my girl is back !"

nama.mjr:

"She is back "

quich_a:

"First of all. This is the #1 collaboration. The entire world needed."

artistsuperfanacount:

"She wrote the actual song fully."

_whoisroy_:

"Tems is being lifted up"

shey_chabi:

"She had the biggest writer's block in the history of the Planet "

blvck__pepper:

"They didn’t believe but God did!!"

Tems and Ayra Starr are on the same level regardless of awards

As a music fan, who would you rather go for between Ayra Starr and Tems? Well, popular Twitter personality Daniel Regha had a piece of advice for people who love this kind of conversation.

The controversial personality declared that the two female stars are still new in the entertainment industry and are not far off from each other.

He urged the fans not to compare them despite one winning more awards than the other.

Reacting to his tweet, some Nigerians stated that Tems was bigger than Ayra Starr, while others disagreed.

