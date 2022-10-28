BBNaija star, Nina Ivy, has caused a social media buzz after the news of her remarriage made the rounds online

The reality star has reportedly gotten married to an African American man, Chris Miller, in the US just two years after she married her first husband

Nina also added her new last name on her social media pages and it got internet users sharing their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija star, Nina Ivy, has now gotten married to one African American, Chris Miller, according to reports making the rounds

This Day reported that the couple met in 2021 and dated for seven months before making things official and getting married in a court in the United States of America.

Nina’s new union was said to have taken place in April 2022 and the reality star has also changed her social media pages to reflect her new surname.

BBNaija star Nina Ivy marries African American man in the US. Photos: @nina_ivy_, @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2020, Nina got married to one Anthony Anokiefo at a traditional event that took place in Imo state even though the groom was not present. They also had a son together.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a private chat posted online by @Sabiradio on Instagram, Nina also confirmed her new marriage to Chris Miller.

According to her, she did not remarry but only just got married. See photos of Nina’s new man and the chat below:

Nigerians react to news of BBNaija’s Nina getting married to African American

Nina’s marriage to an American man caused a lot of social media buzz as netizens reacted to her tying the knot two years after reportedly marrying her first husband.

Read what some of them had to say below:

authentik_fitwears:

"Relationship wahala everytime. Una no dey find money for Christmas? "

aleesharichswimwear:

"On social media, everyone has an opinion over another person’s life ‍♀️‍♀️."

rimas_dishes:

"And I never see fiancé ?? Wow."

pearl.oku:

"It’s the privacy for me "

oro.____:

"Seems some people are blessed with so many men....Blessed kids "

callmedamy:

"Ooni of ife sister "

mc_daprince:

"E be like we go leave this marriage for Nina and Ooni of Ife"

brilliantine8shape:

"OONI OF IFE APPRENTICE "

ezy_london:

"We never even jump one, person don jump two sharp sharp. Sister ooni in the US "

nellyb72:

"Me I want marry 3 men, so I fit dey dress them up like triplets"

Interesting.

BBNaija Pepper Dem star Ella begs for money on social media

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Ella, got fans talking on social media after she went online to beg for money.

The reality star was one of the housemates on the fifth season of the BBNaija show, where Mercy Eke emerged as the winner.

However, things did not seem to go on well for Ella like her counterparts and she recently took the bull by the horns and solicited funds on social media.

Source: Legit.ng